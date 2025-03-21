Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Won't play against Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Draisaitl (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's clash with Seattle, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

In addition to Draisaitl, the Oilers will also be without superstar Connor McDavid (lower-body), who is undergoing an MRI on Friday. With its top two centers sidelined, Edmonton will likely move Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique into top-six roles. For his part, Draisaitl will miss his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
