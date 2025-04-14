Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Won't play against Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Draisaitl (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Draisaitl continues to deal with an undisclosed injury, and he'll be unavailable for the penultimate game of the regular season. His final chance to suit up before the start of the playoffs will be Wednesday in San Jose, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for postseason play if he's unavailable against the Sharks. The 29-year-old has been a stellar contributor when healthy this season, logging 52 goals, 54 assists and 34 PIM while averaging 21:31 of ice time over 71 appearances.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now