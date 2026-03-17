Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Won't suit up against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Draisaitl (lower body) isn't available for Tuesday's home matchup against the Sharks.

The Oilers have yet to offer a timeline for Draisaitl's return, but head coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday that the team doesn't want to aggravate or make the German forward's injury worse. The 30-year-old will continue to be evaluated in the coming days, but at this point, it seems less likely Draisaitl will be available for Thursday's matchup versus Florida as well. Jason Dickinson is expected to slot in as the second-line center while Draisaitl is sidelined.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago