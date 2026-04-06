Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl Injury: Yet to resume skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:38pm

Draisaitl (lower body) has not started skating but is expected to get on the ice soon, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Monday.

Draisaitl has been on the shelf for nine straight games due to his lower-body problem and is expected to miss at least five more since the Oilers ruled him out for the regular season. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old center was riding a nine-game point streak during which he produced six goals and 11 helpers. At this point, there is still time for the German to get back to 100 percent before the start of the playoffs, though it could be close.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
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