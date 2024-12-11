Leon Draisaitl News: Another multi-point effort

Draisaitl was credited with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Draisaitl set up Connor McDavid's goal in the latter stages of the first period, and then he'd get credit for the game-winning goal in the second frame. Draisaitl's breakaway attempt was denied by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the netminder attempted to clear the puck away only to see it bounce off Victor Hedman's leg to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. The star center has posted three straight multi-point performances, a feat he's also achieved in five of his last seven contests and six of his previous nine. That translates to 14 points over that nine-game stretch. One of the most productive forwards in the league this season, Draisaitl is up to 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in only 28 appearances so far.