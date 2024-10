Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

The Oilers dominated play for quite a while before Draisaitl snapped in a shot at 13:00 of the second period for the opening goal. The 28-year-old is on a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists), a span in which the Oilers have won three games. For the season, he's at four goals, seven points, 19 shots on net, four hits and 10 PIM over eight contests.