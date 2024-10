Draisaitl recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to four games with his power-play helper Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to avoid another defeat for the Oilers, as Edmonton wasted a two-goal lead to suffer an overtime loss. Draisaitl has stayed productive despite the team's woes and has tallied six points over his last six games, with three goals and three assists.