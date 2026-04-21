Leon Draisaitl News: Dishes two assists in return
Draisaitl logged two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1.
Draisaitl missed 14 games due to a lower-body injury to end the regular season, denying him the chance to log a fifth straight 100-point campaign. He ended up at 35 goals and 97 points, as well as 186 shots on net and a plus-13 rating, over 65 regular-season appearances. Draisaitl has been a powerhouse in the postseason over recent years -- he has a total of 52 goals and 141 points over 96 playoff outings during previous campaigns, including a league-leading 33 points in 22 games during the 2025 postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL SeasonYesterday
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More