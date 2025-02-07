Leon Draisaitl News: First to 40 goals

Draisaitl scored twice and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon played starring roles in a head-to-head matchup between the top-two point-earners this season. While the Oilers lost, Draisaitl was able to be the first to the 40-goal mark this season after a power-play tally in the first period and an even-strength marker in the second. He has five goals and four assists during his six-game point streak. Draisaitl's at 83 points through 55 appearances, four points back of MacKinnon for the league lead with two games in hand. Draisaitl has added 187 shots on net and a plus-27 rating. Unlike many of the league's top players, the German superstar will get two weeks of rest since his country is not involved in the 4 Nations Face-Off.