Leon Draisaitl News: Multi-point performance

Draisaitl scored the game-tying goal in the third period and registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis.

With just over two minutes left in regulation, Draisaitl flicked the puck past Jordan Binnington to send the game to overtime. His assist was a power-play helper to linemate Connor McDavid in the second period. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 37 goals, 42 assists, 79 points and 181 shots on net in 53 games this season. Draisaitl is riding a four-game point streak and 14 points over his last nine games. The 2019-20 Hart Trophy recipient trails the reigning league MVP Nathan MacKinnon by one point for the most in the league. At his current pace, Draisaitl is a shoo-in to hit the 100-point threshold and will likely be in the conversation for his second Hart Trophy at the end of the season.