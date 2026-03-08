Leon Draisaitl News: Nets game-winner Sunday
Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Draisaitl's goal was the game-winner, and it extended his point streak to five contests. He has five goals and seven helpers in that span. The 30-year-old superstar is up to 34 tallies, 92 points, 176 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-12 rating through 61 appearances this season. Just three of his goals have been game-winners this year -- he hasn't had less than seven GWG in any of the last six campaigns.
