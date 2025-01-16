Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Notches pair of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Draisaitl logged two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Draisaitl has two goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak. The 29-year-old forward helped out on goals by Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard in this contest, which helped erase the Avalanche's early 3-0 lead. Draisaitl continues to dominate on offense this season. He's at 31 goals, 36 assists, 143 shots on net and a plus-28 rating through 45 appearances in his usual top-six role.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now