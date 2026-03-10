Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Offers pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Draisaitl notched two assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Draisaitl has five goals and nine assists during his six-game point streak, including two tallies and five helpers on the power play. The 30-year-old is up to 94 points, 182 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-11 rating over 62 contests. Draisaitl is closing in on the seventh 100-point campaign of his career, which would be his fifth in a row once he gets there.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
