Leon Draisaitl News: Offers pair of helpers
Draisaitl notched two assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Draisaitl has five goals and nine assists during his six-game point streak, including two tallies and five helpers on the power play. The 30-year-old is up to 94 points, 182 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-11 rating over 62 contests. Draisaitl is closing in on the seventh 100-point campaign of his career, which would be his fifth in a row once he gets there.
