Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks in Game 2.

Draisaitl has four points over the first two games of the postseason, showing no rust after losing 14 contests to a lower-body injury. The Oilers' offense hasn't been at full force just yet, as Connor McDavid is struggling to get anything going. Draisaitl has shown the ability to up his performance in the playoffs, and the Ducks' defense hasn't done much to slow him down yet. Consider Draisaitl a strong top-end option for DFS contests during the Oilers' playoff run.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
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