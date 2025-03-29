Leon Draisaitl News: Plays hero in overtime win

Draisaitl scored twice on eight shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Draisaitl tied the game at 2-2 with 3:12 left in the third period, then scored 2:25 into overtime to complete the Oilers' comeback against their provincial rivals. This was his first game back from missing four contests due to an undisclosed injury. Draisaitl led the Oilers' forwards with 22:24 of ice time, so he's pretty close to 100 percent. The 29-year-old crossed the 50-goal mark this season -- he's the first to do so in 2024-25 and now sits at 51 goals, 53 helpers, 237 shots on net and a plus-33 rating across 69 appearances. This is his fourth 50-goal campaign, and his career high of 55 from 2021-22 is within range.