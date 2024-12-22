Leon Draisaitl News: Provides power-play helper

Draisaitl notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Draisaitl kept his point streak going at nine games (seven goals, 13 assists) when he earned the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Draisaitl is tied for second in the NHL in points with 52, tied with the Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and five points back of Rantanen's teammate, Nathan MacKinnon. Draisaitl has 14 power-play points, 104 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 34 appearances as he continues his march toward a fourth straight 100-point campaign.