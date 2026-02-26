Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Racks up four points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added three assists in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Draisaitl's first helper also came on the power play. The 30-year-old's goal was set up by Connor McDavid, who got to the 100-point mark on the play. Draisaitl has five goals and 12 helpers over his last eight outings, which has him up to 30 tallies, 84 points (36 on the power play), 165 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 57 appearances this season. While he's not leading the way for the Oilers this season, Draisaitl is still on track to secure his fifth straight 100-point campaign.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
