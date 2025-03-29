Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 6:45pm

Draisaitl (undisclosed) is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday versus Calgary, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Draisaitl missed four straight games due to the injury. He's expected to play alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson in his return. Mattias Janmark, who has averaged 15:36 of ice time over Edmonton's past four games, is likely to see his role reduced due to Draisaitl's availability.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
