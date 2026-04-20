Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Draisaitl (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Draisaitl appears poised to return to action against Anaheim in Game 1 on Monday. He sat out the final 14 games of the 2025-26 regular season, finishing with 35 goals, 97 points and 186 shots on net in 65 appearances. Draisaitl should occupy a second-line role and see time on the top power-play unit in Monday's lineup versus the Ducks.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
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