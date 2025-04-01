Leon Draisaitl News: Scores go-ahead goal on power play

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl has three goals, one assist and 10 shots over two contests since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old center put the Oilers up 2-1 in the second period with his tally. For the season, he's up to 52 goals, matching his second-best total in his career. He's recorded 105 points (32 on the power play), 239 shots on net and a plus-33 rating over 70 appearances. Draisiatl is well within range of reaching the 110-point mark for the fourth time in his career.