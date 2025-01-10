Leon Draisaitl News: Scores two goals Thursday
Draisaitl scored two goals in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. He also recorded seven shots on goal, one hit and a plus-1 rating.
Draisaitl went pointless in the 4-0 win over the Bruins on Tuesday, but he bounced back admirably with a two-goal effort Thursday. This was the sixth time he scored at least twice in the current campaign, and it extended a blistering stretch of form for the 29-year-old star center. Over his last 20 games, Draisaitl has racked up 33 points with 16 goals and 17 assists in that span.
