Leon Draisaitl News: Sets NHL mark with OT goal

Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl has seven goals and 12 assists during his eight-game point spree, but his multi-point streak ended at seven contests. His 17 overtime goals are the most in franchise history. Draisaitl's four OT goals this season are tops in the NHL, and his six OT goals in 2024 are the most in a calendar year in NHL history. He leads the NHL with 24 goals and sits second overall in points with 51 through 31 games this season.