Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Seven-game, 11-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Draisaitl has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak, including four straight multipoint games. He has 85 points, including 41 goals, in 56 games this season. Draisaitl has a firm grip on the Rocket Richard trophy right now -- he's eight goals ahead of the next-best sniper (William Nylander) -- and he's two points behind league leader, Nathan MacKinnon, for the scoring lead. Draisaitl swept the Art Ross, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2020, but he could do one better with four shiny trophies this season. He's been that good.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now