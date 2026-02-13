Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Shines vs. Denmark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.

Draisaitl is one of the best scoring weapons in the NHL, so it's not surprising to see him making a huge impact for his country in this win against a lesser-ranked opponent. Look for Draisaitl to remain Germany's most reliable offensive weapon, either as a scorer or as a playmaker.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leon Draisaitl See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago