Leon Draisaitl News: Shines vs. Denmark
Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.
Draisaitl is one of the best scoring weapons in the NHL, so it's not surprising to see him making a huge impact for his country in this win against a lesser-ranked opponent. Look for Draisaitl to remain Germany's most reliable offensive weapon, either as a scorer or as a playmaker.
