Leon Draisaitl News: Snags helper in win

Draisaitl posted an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Draisaitl has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 29-year-old forward set up Zach Hyman's tally in the first period. Draisaitl is up to nine points over seven outings in January, and he has a total of 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) with 140 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 44 contests overall.