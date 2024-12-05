Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Tallies twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Draisaitl scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Draisaitl had gone two games without a goal for just the second time this season. He tallied a go-ahead goal in the second period and an insurance marker on the power play in the third. The 29-year-old is up to 19 goals, 34 points (eight on the power play), 72 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 26 appearances this season. Draisaitl is once again tied with Florida's Sam Reinhart for the league lead in goals.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now