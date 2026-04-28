Leon Draisaitl News: Tallies twice in win
Draisaitl scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added two PIM and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Draisaitl's first goal chased Lukas Dostal from the Anaheim net, and his second tally was a quick response to Alex Killorn's goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Draisaitl has three goals, six assists, 12 shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating over five games this postseason. He's a lock for massive minutes in the top six as the Oilers look to avoid elimination again Thursday in Game 6.
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