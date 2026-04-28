Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Tallies twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Draisaitl scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added two PIM and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Draisaitl's first goal chased Lukas Dostal from the Anaheim net, and his second tally was a quick response to Alex Killorn's goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Draisaitl has three goals, six assists, 12 shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating over five games this postseason. He's a lock for massive minutes in the top six as the Oilers look to avoid elimination again Thursday in Game 6.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
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