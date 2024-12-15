Leon Draisaitl News: Three more points Saturday

Draisaitl recorded one goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The star playmaker has been one of the hottest players in the league over the last few weeks and has recorded seven multi-point efforts over his last nine contests. He's recorded five straight multi-point games in that span dating back to Dec. 5, recording five goals and eight helpers in that stretch. The 29-year-old is averaging 1.5 points per game in 2024-25 after notching 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 30 games. He's tied for fourth in the league in total points with Kirill Kaprizov, trailing only Connor McDavid (50), Nikita Kucherov (46) and Mikko Rantanen (46).