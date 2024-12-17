Leon Draisaitl News: Two more points in Monday's loss

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

Both points came in the second period as the Oilers took a 4-2 lead, but the Panthers took control the rest of the way. Draisaitl has reeled off six straight multi-point performances, collecting six goals and 15 points over that stretch, and the surge has carried him into the lead in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 23 goals in 31 contests. His 47 points also tied him for second in the overall scoring race, behind only Nathan MacKinnon (50).