Leon Draisaitl News: Two points again Wednesday

Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner assisted on each other's goals in the third period. This was Draisaitl's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has three goals and four helpers during a five-game point streak. For the season, the 29-year-old superstar has overtaken Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in points -- Draisaitl has 81 (38 goals, 43 helpers) through 54 outings. He's added 184 shots on net and a plus-27 rating.