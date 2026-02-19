Leonardo Genoni headshot

Leonardo Genoni News: Allows three goals Wednesday

Genoni stopped 28 of 31 shots in Switzerland's 3-2 overtime loss to Finland in the Olympic quarterfinals Wednesday.

Genoni was very busy throughout the tournament, but he responded time and time again. However, he crumbled late in the game against a Finnish team with one of the most dangerous offenses in the world. Genoni made 57 saves on 63 shots faced in two tough matchups against Czechia and Finland, and he also posted two shutouts against Italy and France.

