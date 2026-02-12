Leonardo Genoni headshot

Leonardo Genoni News: Posts 27-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Genoni posted a 27-save shutout in Switzerland's 4-0 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Genoni responded every time the Swiss needed him to do so, and he couldn't have asked for a better performance in this tournament opener. Things will get tougher for Genoni and Switzerland, however, as their next game is against Canada on Friday.

