Leonardo Genoni News: Slated to face Finland
Genoni is expected to start for Switzerland against Finland in Wednesday's quarterfinals game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Genoni will stay busy after posting a 20-save shutout victory over Italy in Tuesday's qualification game. He also turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Czechia, making this Genoni's third start in just four days. Meanwhile, Finland is rested after winning two of three games while outscoring the competition 16-5 in the round robin. The Finnish team hasn't played since their 11-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.
