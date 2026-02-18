Leonardo Genoni headshot

Leonardo Genoni News: Slated to face Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Genoni is expected to start for Switzerland against Finland in Wednesday's quarterfinals game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Genoni will stay busy after posting a 20-save shutout victory over Italy in Tuesday's qualification game. He also turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Czechia, making this Genoni's third start in just four days. Meanwhile, Finland is rested after winning two of three games while outscoring the competition 16-5 in the round robin. The Finnish team hasn't played since their 11-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.

Leonardo Genoni
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Genoni See More
