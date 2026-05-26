Liam Foudy headshot

Liam Foudy News: Inks one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Foudy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Foudy produced 26 goals and 47 points in 60 regular-season games for AHL Bridgeport in 2025-26. His lone NHL appearance of the campaign came against Carolina on April 14, when he posted one shot on goal, one blocked shot and one hit in 11:17 of ice time. Foudy will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2026-27 season in the minors.

Liam Foudy
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Foudy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Foudy See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
Author Image
Michael Finewax
April 14, 2023
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Author Image
Jon Litterine
January 30, 2021
Redoing the First Round of the 2018 NHL Draft
NHL
Redoing the First Round of the 2018 NHL Draft
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 22, 2020
Seattle Expansion Mock Draft: Metropolitan Division
NHL
Seattle Expansion Mock Draft: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
AJ Scholz
April 14, 2020