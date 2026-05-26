Liam Foudy News: Inks one-year deal

Foudy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Foudy produced 26 goals and 47 points in 60 regular-season games for AHL Bridgeport in 2025-26. His lone NHL appearance of the campaign came against Carolina on April 14, when he posted one shot on goal, one blocked shot and one hit in 11:17 of ice time. Foudy will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2026-27 season in the minors.