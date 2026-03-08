Liam Foudy News: Logs three points Sunday
Foudy scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 5-4 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Foudy has set a career high with 21 goals in 46 contests in the AHL this season. He had 20 goals and 45 points in 70 regular-season outings last year, and he's at 36 points this season. The 26-year-old forward hasn't gotten a call-up to New York this season, but he's stayed prepared with strong play in the AHL.
