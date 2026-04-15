Liam Foudy News: Sent to AHL

Foudy was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Foudy recorded one shot, one hit and one block in 11:17 of ice time in the Islanders' 2-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday. It was his lone NHL game of 2025-26, but he's also recorded 25 goals and 46 points in 58 outings with Bridgeport this season. Foudy will shift his focus to helping Bridgeport in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.