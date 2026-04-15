Liam Foudy headshot

Liam Foudy News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 11:47am

Foudy was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Foudy recorded one shot, one hit and one block in 11:17 of ice time in the Islanders' 2-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday. It was his lone NHL game of 2025-26, but he's also recorded 25 goals and 46 points in 58 outings with Bridgeport this season. Foudy will shift his focus to helping Bridgeport in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.

Liam Foudy
New York Islanders
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