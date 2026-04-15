Liam Foudy News: Sent to AHL
Foudy was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Foudy recorded one shot, one hit and one block in 11:17 of ice time in the Islanders' 2-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday. It was his lone NHL game of 2025-26, but he's also recorded 25 goals and 46 points in 58 outings with Bridgeport this season. Foudy will shift his focus to helping Bridgeport in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Foudy See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Friday BreakdownApril 14, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2January 30, 2021
-
General NHL Article
Redoing the First Round of the 2018 NHL DraftJuly 22, 2020
-
General NHL Article
Seattle Expansion Mock Draft: Metropolitan DivisionApril 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Foudy See More