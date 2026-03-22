Liam Greentree News: Four-point effort Sunday

Greentree scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Windsor's 5-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

Greentree has five goals and eight assists over eight outings in March. The Rangers prospect is up to 38 goals and 74 points across 52 appearances this season. That's in line with his 2023-24 production, but it's down from 2024-25, when he averaged 1.86 points per game in the regular season during a 49-goal, 119-point campaign.