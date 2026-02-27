Liam Greentree News: Hat trick in big OHL win
Greentree had a hat trick in OHL Windsor's 6-1 win over London on Friday.
Greentree has five goals over his last two contests. He's now crossed the 30-goal mark for the third OHL campaign in a row. He's at 32 goals, 59 points and a plus-12 rating over 43 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1504 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 522 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January36 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season147 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More