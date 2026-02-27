Liam Greentree headshot

Liam Greentree News: Hat trick in big OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Greentree had a hat trick in OHL Windsor's 6-1 win over London on Friday.

Greentree has five goals over his last two contests. He's now crossed the 30-goal mark for the third OHL campaign in a row. He's at 32 goals, 59 points and a plus-12 rating over 43 appearances this season.

Liam Greentree
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
