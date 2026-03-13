Liam Greentree headshot

Liam Greentree News: Logs three points in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Greentree scored twice and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Friday.

Greentree has nine goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak, which includes five multi-point efforts. The Rangers prospect is up to 36 goals, 32 helpers, 167 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 48 appearances. Greentree continues to be a key part of the Spitfires' offense.

Liam Greentree
New York Rangers
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