Liam Greentree News: Logs three points in OHL win
Greentree scored twice and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Friday.
Greentree has nine goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak, which includes five multi-point efforts. The Rangers prospect is up to 36 goals, 32 helpers, 167 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 48 appearances. Greentree continues to be a key part of the Spitfires' offense.
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