Liam Greentree headshot

Liam Greentree News: Picks up three more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Greentree scored two goals and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 7-1 win over Saginaw on Monday.

Greentree is up to 27 goals and 54 points in 40 contests this season. He's earned nine points over his last five games, including three multi-point efforts in that span. The Rangers prospect is likely to make the jump to the AHL in 2026-27, as he signed his entry-level deal with the Kings in July of 2024 before being flipped to the Blueshirts in the Artemi Panarin trade.

Liam Greentree
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January
Author Image
Jon Litterine
26 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
137 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
Author Image
Jon Litterine
293 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
354 days ago