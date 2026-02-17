Liam Greentree News: Picks up three more points
Greentree scored two goals and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 7-1 win over Saginaw on Monday.
Greentree is up to 27 goals and 54 points in 40 contests this season. He's earned nine points over his last five games, including three multi-point efforts in that span. The Rangers prospect is likely to make the jump to the AHL in 2026-27, as he signed his entry-level deal with the Kings in July of 2024 before being flipped to the Blueshirts in the Artemi Panarin trade.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 512 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January26 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season137 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition293 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review354 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More