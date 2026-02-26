Liam Greentree headshot

Liam Greentree News: Two goals for Windsor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Greentree scored twice in OHL Windsor's 4-3 shootout win over Peterborough on Thursday.

Greentree has five goals and three assists over his last five games. The Rangers prospect is up to 29 tallies, 27 assists, 145 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances. His 1.33 points-per-game pace is actually his worst in the last three years, but he's still playing at a pretty high level.

Liam Greentree
New York Rangers
