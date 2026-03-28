Liam Greentree headshot

Liam Greentree News: Two goals in Windsor's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Greentree scored twice in OHL Windsor's 4-1 win over Guelph in Game 2 on Saturday.

Greentree has already earned three goals and an assist over two playoff games. He had 74 points in 52 regular-season outings this season. Greentree's offense is down compared to last year, when he had 119 points in 64 regular-season contests and 24 points in just 11 playoff outings. Even if he can't replicate last year's numbers, Greentree will be an engine on offense for the Spitfires during their playoff run.

Liam Greentree
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Greentree See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
26 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
33 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
51 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January
Author Image
Jon Litterine
65 days ago