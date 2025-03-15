Fantasy Hockey
Liam O'Brien headshot

Liam O'Brien Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

O'Brien (lower body) won't be available for at least the remainder of Utah's road trip, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Saturday.

O'Brien is back in Salt Lake City for further evaluation after getting hurt in Friday's 4-2 loss to Seattle. He has produced two assists, 31 shots on goal, 98 hits and 50 PIM in 27 appearances this season. Due to O'Brien's absence, Matias Maccelli or Nick Bjugstad will play against Vancouver on Sunday.

Liam O'Brien
Utah Hockey Club
