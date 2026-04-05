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Liam O'Brien News: Draws in, scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

O'Brien scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

O'Brien got to play Saturday due to the absence of Jack McBain (lower body). The 31-year-old O'Brien had been scratched in 18 straight games after the Olympic break, but he scored in his return to the lineup. He has three goals, one assist, 27 shots on net, 99 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 33 appearances. He'll have a chance to play regularly while McBain and Barrett Hayton (upper body) are out.

Liam O'Brien
Utah Mammoth
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