Liam O'Brien News: Minimal playing time

O'Brien was scratched Wednesday versus the Flames, the eighth time in 11 games he's sat out.

O'Brien has averaged just 8:51 of ice time over his three appearances so far, adding five PIM, 13 hits and one shot on goal. The 30-year-old has mostly been an enforcer throughout his career -- he's topped 100 PIM in three straight seasons and has back-to-back 200-hit campaigns. O'Brien and Michael Carcone are likely to compete for one spot in the lineup most of the time. Both were out Wednesday when Utah opted to dress seven defensemen following the trade for Olli Maatta and the demotion of Josh Doan.