Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Liam O'Brien headshot

Liam O'Brien News: No ice time in November

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

O'Brien was scratched for all 13 of Utah's games in November.

Barring injuries or the need for an enforcer in the lineup, it doesn't look like O'Brien will draw in often. He's the 13th forward for Utah currently, and he hasn't been able to unseat Michael Carcone or Kevin Stenlund for playing time this month. O'Brien offers virtually no scoring upside, and he has virtually no fantasy appeal if he can't get into game action.

Liam O'Brien
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now