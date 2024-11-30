Liam O'Brien News: No ice time in November

O'Brien was scratched for all 13 of Utah's games in November.

Barring injuries or the need for an enforcer in the lineup, it doesn't look like O'Brien will draw in often. He's the 13th forward for Utah currently, and he hasn't been able to unseat Michael Carcone or Kevin Stenlund for playing time this month. O'Brien offers virtually no scoring upside, and he has virtually no fantasy appeal if he can't get into game action.