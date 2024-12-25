Liam O'Brien News: Still out of lineup

O'Brien has been scratched for 24 straight games dating back to Oct. 30.

Utah has maintained fairly good health among its forward group, leaving little opportunity for O'Brien to play. The 30-year-old has 13 hits and five PIM over three appearances this season. Barring injuries to bottom-six forwards, it's unlikely O'Brien will get into the lineup. Should a more prominent forward get hurt, Utah might opt to call up more of a skilled player like Kailer Yamamoto or Josh Doan to fill in.