Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam O'Brien headshot

Liam O'Brien News: Still out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

O'Brien has been scratched for 24 straight games dating back to Oct. 30.

Utah has maintained fairly good health among its forward group, leaving little opportunity for O'Brien to play. The 30-year-old has 13 hits and five PIM over three appearances this season. Barring injuries to bottom-six forwards, it's unlikely O'Brien will get into the lineup. Should a more prominent forward get hurt, Utah might opt to call up more of a skilled player like Kailer Yamamoto or Josh Doan to fill in.

Liam O'Brien
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now