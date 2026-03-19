Liam O'Brien News: Stuck in press box
O'Brien was scratched for the 12th consecutive game in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
O'Brien's not the only regular forward in the press box for the Mammoth, as Brandon Tanev has been scratched regularly as well. Head coach Andre Tourigny clearly likes the 12 forwards he's been rolling with lately, leaving no room for O'Brien to get in. Prior to the Olympic break, O'Brien went 18 contests without a point, which didn't help his case for more playing time. He has three points, 26 shots on net, 43 PIM and 93 hits over 32 appearances this season.
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