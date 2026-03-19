Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Buries goal in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ohgren scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Ohgren has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. He's seeing time on the second line lately, though a continued lack of power-play usage will limit his offense on a low-scoring team. Through 55 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild, Ohgren has seven goals, 14 points, 75 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-5 rating.

Liam Ohgren
Vancouver Canucks
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