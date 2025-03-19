Fantasy Hockey
Liam Ohgren headshot

Liam Ohgren News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Ohgren scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Ohgren's tally at 4:29 of the first period gave the Wild a commanding 3-0 lead that proved to be more than enough. He drew into the lineup for Marcus Johansson (illness), but Ohgren could play again Saturday versus the Sabres if Marco Rossi (lower body) can't suit up. Ohgren has generated two goals, five points, 32 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances this season.

Liam Ohgren
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
