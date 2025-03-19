Liam Ohgren News: Buries goal in win

Ohgren scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Ohgren's tally at 4:29 of the first period gave the Wild a commanding 3-0 lead that proved to be more than enough. He drew into the lineup for Marcus Johansson (illness), but Ohgren could play again Saturday versus the Sabres if Marco Rossi (lower body) can't suit up. Ohgren has generated two goals, five points, 32 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances this season.